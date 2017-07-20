India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.23 pct

Jul 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.23 percent on Thursday compared with 6.23 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.06 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(24/08/17) 24.75/26.25 04.52/04.80 05.77/06.05 2M(25/09/17) 51.25/53.00 04.61/04.77 05.89/06.05 3M(24/10/17) 75.25/77.00 04.63/04.74 05.98/06.09 6M(24/01/18) 151.25/153.25 04.66/04.72 06.17/06.23 1Y(24/07/18) 297.00/299.00 04.61/04.64 06.45/06.48 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.4273 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)