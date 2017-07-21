FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 days ago
India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.20 pct
#Company News
July 21, 2017 / 11:01 AM / 2 days ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.20 pct

2 Min Read

  Jul 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate          for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.20 percent on
Friday compared with 6.23 percent the previous day.
    The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
5.56 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
                   dlr/rupee      In percent    Implied rupees
  (Spot to)       (paise)       (annualised)  Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
  1M(28/08/17)   27.00/28.50    04.51/04.76   05.76/06.01
  2M(25/09/17)   50.00/52.00    04.58/04.76   05.86/06.05
  3M(25/10/17)   74.75/76.75    04.61/04.73   05.96/06.08
  6M(25/01/18)  150.25/152.25   04.63/04.70   06.14/06.20
  1Y(25/07/18)  295.75/297.75   04.60/04.63   06.44/06.47
    Spot rate : 1$ = 64.3185 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page                     
    Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
    The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
          .
    The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing          or            followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking         ,           .
    Refer to Thomson Reuters page            for the calculation
methodology.
    FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
  
($1=0)

