India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.20 pct

Jul 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.20 percent on Friday compared with 6.23 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.56 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/08/17) 27.00/28.50 04.51/04.76 05.76/06.01 2M(25/09/17) 50.00/52.00 04.58/04.76 05.86/06.05 3M(25/10/17) 74.75/76.75 04.61/04.73 05.96/06.08 6M(25/01/18) 150.25/152.25 04.63/04.70 06.14/06.20 1Y(25/07/18) 295.75/297.75 04.60/04.63 06.44/06.47 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.3185 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)