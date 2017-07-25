FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2017

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.16 pct
July 25, 2017 / 10:59 AM / 21 hours ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.16 pct

2 Min Read

  Jul 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate          for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.16 percent on
Tuesday compared with 6.16 percent the previous day.
    The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
5.93 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
                   dlr/rupee      In percent    Implied rupees
  (Spot to)       (paise)       (annualised)  Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
  1M(28/08/17)   25.25/26.75    04.48/04.74   05.73/06.00
  2M(27/09/17)   50.00/51.75    04.57/04.73   05.86/06.02
  3M(27/10/17)   74.50/76.25    04.59/04.70   05.94/06.05
  6M(29/01/18)  150.50/152.50   04.59/04.65   06.10/06.16
  1Y(27/07/18)  292.50/294.50   04.54/04.58   06.39/06.42
    Spot rate : 1$ = 64.3580 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page                     
    Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
    The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
          .
    The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing          or            followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking         ,           .
    Refer to Thomson Reuters page            for the calculation
methodology.
    FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
  
($1=0)

0 : 0
