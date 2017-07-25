India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.16 pct

Jul 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.16 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.16 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.93 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/08/17) 25.25/26.75 04.48/04.74 05.73/06.00 2M(27/09/17) 50.00/51.75 04.57/04.73 05.86/06.02 3M(27/10/17) 74.50/76.25 04.59/04.70 05.94/06.05 6M(29/01/18) 150.50/152.50 04.59/04.65 06.10/06.16 1Y(27/07/18) 292.50/294.50 04.54/04.58 06.39/06.42 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.3580 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)