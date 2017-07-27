India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.15 pct

Jul 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.15 percent on Thursday compared with 6.11 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.05 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(31/08/17) 24.00/25.75 04.41/04.73 05.66/05.98 2M(29/09/17) 47.75/49.50 04.53/04.70 05.81/05.98 3M(31/10/17) 73.50/75.25 04.55/04.66 05.89/06.00 6M(31/01/18) 148.00/150.00 04.58/04.64 06.09/06.15 1Y(31/07/18) 291.25/293.25 04.54/04.57 06.38/06.41 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.1216 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)