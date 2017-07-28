India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.09 pct

Jul 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.09 percent on Friday compared with 6.15 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.00 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(01/09/17) 23.75/25.50 04.36/04.68 05.61/05.93 2M(03/10/17) 49.75/51.75 04.49/04.67 05.78/05.96 3M(01/11/17) 72.75/74.75 04.50/04.62 05.84/05.97 6M(01/02/18) 146.00/148.00 04.51/04.58 06.02/06.09 1Y(01/08/18) 288.00/290.00 04.49/04.52 06.32/06.35 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.1483 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)