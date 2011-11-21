Nov 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 4.34 percent on
Monday compared with 4.77 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.61 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(23/12/11) 25.25/26.75 05.94/06.29 06.20/06.55
2M(23/01/12) 40.75/42.75 04.71/04.95 05.10/05.33
3M(23/02/12) 53.50/55.50 04.10/04.26 04.61/04.76
6M(23/05/12) 90.75/93.00 03.52/03.61 04.25/04.34
1Y(23/11/12) 153.25/155.50 02.96/03.00 04.03/04.07
Spot rate : 1$ = 51.7165 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
