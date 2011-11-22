BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Nov 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 4.07 percent on Tuesday compared with 4.34 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.62 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. --------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/12/11) 27.00/29.00 05.84/06.28 06.11/06.54 2M(25/01/12) 40.50/42.75 04.60/04.85 04.98/05.24 3M(27/02/12) 53.25/55.50 03.92/04.09 04.44/04.60 6M(25/05/12) 85.25/87.75 03.24/03.34 03.98/04.07 1Y(26/11/12) 138.00/140.50 02.60/02.65 03.68/03.73
Spot rate : 1$ = 52.7015 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page .
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)
