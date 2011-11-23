Nov 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 4.42 percent on Wednesday compared with 4.07 percent the previous day.

The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.70 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. --------------------------------------------------------------

Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR

dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/12/11) 28.00/30.25 06.13/06.62 06.39/06.88 2M(25/01/12) 43.00/45.50 04.94/05.23 05.32/05.61 3M(27/02/12) 57.50/60.00 04.29/04.47 04.80/04.99 6M(25/05/12) 93.00/95.50 03.58/03.68 04.32/04.42 1Y(26/11/12) 152.25/154.75 02.91/02.95 03.99/04.04

Spot rate : 1$ = 52.1005 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page .

The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,.

Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology.

FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.