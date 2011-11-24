Nov 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 4.56 percent on
Thursday compared with 4.42 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.70 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(28/12/11) 27.75/29.50 06.46/06.87 06.72/07.13
2M(30/01/12) 47.00/49.25 05.21/05.46 05.60/05.85
3M(28/02/12) 59.75/62.25 04.54/04.73 05.06/05.25
6M(29/05/12) 97.25/99.75 03.71/03.81 04.46/04.56
1Y(29/11/12) 154.00/156.75 02.93/02.98 04.02/04.08
Spot rate : 1$ = 52.2500 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
