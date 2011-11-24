Nov 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 4.56 percent on Thursday compared with 4.42 percent the previous day.

The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.70 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. --------------------------------------------------------------

Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR

dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/12/11) 27.75/29.50 06.46/06.87 06.72/07.13 2M(30/01/12) 47.00/49.25 05.21/05.46 05.60/05.85 3M(28/02/12) 59.75/62.25 04.54/04.73 05.06/05.25 6M(29/05/12) 97.25/99.75 03.71/03.81 04.46/04.56 1Y(29/11/12) 154.00/156.75 02.93/02.98 04.02/04.08

Spot rate : 1$ = 52.2500 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

