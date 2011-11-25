Nov 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 4.43 percent on Friday compared with 4.56 percent the previous day.

The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.11 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. --------------------------------------------------------------

Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR

dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/12/11) 26.50/28.50 06.18/06.65 06.44/06.91 2M(30/01/12) 45.75/48.00 05.16/05.42 05.55/05.81 3M(29/02/12) 57.75/60.00 04.39/04.56 04.92/05.09 6M(29/05/12) 93.00/95.50 03.58/03.67 04.33/04.43 1Y(29/11/12) 148.50/151.00 02.84/02.89 03.94/03.98

Spot rate : 1$ = 52.1665 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page .

The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,.

Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology.

FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)