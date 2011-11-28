Nov 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 4.74 percent on Monday compared with 4.43 percent the previous day.

The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.14 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. --------------------------------------------------------------

Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR

dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/12/11) 27.25/28.75 06.38/06.73 06.64/06.99 2M(31/01/12) 48.50/50.00 05.49/05.66 05.88/06.05 3M(29/02/12) 62.50/64.00 04.82/04.94 05.36/05.48 6M(31/05/12) 101.50/103.50 03.89/03.97 04.66/04.74 1Y(30/11/12) 159.00/161.00 03.05/03.09 04.16/04.20

Spot rate : 1$ = 51.9830 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page .

The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,.

Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology.

FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)