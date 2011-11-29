Nov 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 4.99 percent on
Tuesday compared with 4.74 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.36 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(03/01/12) 29.50/31.25 06.28/06.66 06.56/06.93
2M(01/02/12) 49.50/51.25 05.61/05.81 06.01/06.21
3M(01/03/12) 64.25/66.25 04.96/05.12 05.50/05.66
6M(01/06/12) 107.75/109.75 04.14/04.22 04.91/04.99
1Y(03/12/12) 169.75/172.00 03.24/03.29 04.36/04.40
Spot rate : 1$ = 51.9308 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
