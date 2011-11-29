Nov 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 4.99 percent on Tuesday compared with 4.74 percent the previous day.

The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.36 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. --------------------------------------------------------------

Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR

dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/01/12) 29.50/31.25 06.28/06.66 06.56/06.93 2M(01/02/12) 49.50/51.25 05.61/05.81 06.01/06.21 3M(01/03/12) 64.25/66.25 04.96/05.12 05.50/05.66 6M(01/06/12) 107.75/109.75 04.14/04.22 04.91/04.99 1Y(03/12/12) 169.75/172.00 03.24/03.29 04.36/04.40

Spot rate : 1$ = 51.9308 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page .

The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,.

Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology.

FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)