Nov 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 4.76 percent on Wednesday compared with 4.99 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.30 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/01/12) 28.50/30.25 06.23/06.61 06.51/06.89 2M(02/02/12) 48.50/50.25 05.47/05.67 05.87/06.07 3M(02/03/12) 62.75/64.50 04.82/04.96 05.37/05.50 6M(04/06/12) 103.50/105.50 03.91/03.99 04.69/04.76 1Y(03/12/12) 160.00/162.00 03.05/03.09 04.17/04.21 Spot rate : 1$ = 52.1650 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)