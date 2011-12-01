Dec 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.22 percent on Thursday compared with 4.76 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.41 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/01/12) 27.50/29.25 06.27/06.67 06.55/06.94 2M(06/02/12) 50.25/52.25 05.64/05.86 06.03/06.26 3M(05/03/12) 66.50/68.50 05.16/05.32 05.71/05.86 6M(05/06/12) 113.25/115.25 04.37/04.45 05.15/05.22 1Y(05/12/12) 178.50/180.75 03.45/03.49 04.56/04.61 Spot rate : 1$ = 51.6520 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)