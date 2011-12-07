Dec 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.06 percent on Wednesday compared with 5.66 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.53 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/01/12) 28.25/29.50 06.47/06.75 06.75/07.03 2M(09/02/12) 51.50/53.00 05.89/06.06 06.30/06.47 3M(09/03/12) 72.00/74.00 05.61/05.77 06.17/06.32 6M(11/06/12) 135.50/137.50 05.20/05.27 05.99/06.06 1Y(10/12/12) 219.00/221.00 04.23/04.27 05.38/05.42 Spot rate : 1$ = 51.4490 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)