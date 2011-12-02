Dec 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.58 percent on Friday compared with 5.22 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.42 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/01/12) 29.25/30.75 06.30/06.62 06.58/06.90 2M(07/02/12) 50.25/52.25 05.76/05.99 06.16/06.39 3M(07/03/12) 68.25/70.25 05.33/05.49 05.87/06.03 6M(07/06/12) 121.75/123.75 04.73/04.81 05.51/05.58 1Y(07/12/12) 197.50/199.75 03.84/03.88 04.96/05.00 Spot rate : 1$ = 51.3523 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)