Jan 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.09 percent on Monday compared with 8.29 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.89 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/02/12) 40.75/42.00 08.97/09.25 09.25/09.53 2M(26/03/12) 73.00/74.50 08.69/08.87 09.11/09.29 3M(25/04/12) 105.50/107.50 08.42/08.58 09.00/09.16 6M(25/07/12) 179.75/181.75 07.17/07.25 08.01/08.09 1Y(25/01/13) 284.00/286.00 05.64/05.68 06.83/06.87 Spot rate : 1$ = 50.2435 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)