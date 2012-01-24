Jan 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.16 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.09 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.61 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/02/12) 37.75/39.50 08.90/09.31 09.18/09.59 2M(27/03/12) 70.25/72.25 08.55/08.80 08.97/09.21 3M(27/04/12) 106.00/108.00 08.51/08.67 09.09/09.25 6M(27/07/12) 180.50/182.50 07.24/07.32 08.08/08.16 1Y(28/01/13) 284.50/286.50 05.66/05.70 06.85/06.89 Spot rate : 1$ = 49.9673 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)