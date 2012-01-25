Jan 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.59 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.16 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.66 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/02/12) 37.75/39.50 09.18/09.61 09.46/09.89 2M(30/03/12) 73.75/75.75 08.97/09.21 09.39/09.63 3M(30/04/12) 110.50/112.50 08.86/09.02 09.44/09.60 6M(30/07/12) 191.50/193.50 07.68/07.76 08.51/08.59 1Y(30/01/13) 297.75/299.75 05.94/05.98 07.13/07.17 Spot rate : 1$ = 50.0215 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)