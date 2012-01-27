Jan 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.62 percent on Friday compared with 8.59 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.57 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/02/12) 36.50/37.50 09.25/09.51 09.53/09.78 2M(30/03/12) 72.50/74.00 09.03/09.22 09.45/09.64 3M(30/04/12) 110.25/112.00 09.01/09.15 09.58/09.72 6M(31/07/12) 191.00/193.00 07.72/07.80 08.54/08.62 1Y(31/01/13) 304.25/306.25 06.11/06.15 07.29/07.33 Spot rate : 1$ = 49.6480 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)