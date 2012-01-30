Jan 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.35 percent on Monday compared with 8.62 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.71 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(01/03/12) 35.50/37.00 09.03/09.41 09.30/09.68 2M(03/04/12) 78.75/80.75 09.37/09.60 09.78/10.01 3M(02/05/12) 106.75/108.75 08.65/08.81 09.22/09.38 6M(01/08/12) 183.75/185.75 07.44/07.53 08.27/08.35 1Y(01/02/13) 295.50/297.50 05.95/05.99 07.13/07.17 Spot rate : 1$ = 49.5030 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)