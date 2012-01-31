Jan 31 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.22 percent on
Tuesday compared with 8.35 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
9.68 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(02/03/12) 35.50/37.25 08.99/09.44 09.26/09.71
2M(03/04/12) 77.00/79.00 09.27/09.51 09.68/09.92
3M(02/05/12) 105.50/107.50 08.61/08.78 09.17/09.34
6M(02/08/12) 181.25/183.25 07.32/07.40 08.13/08.22
1Y(04/02/13) 293.25/295.25 05.85/05.89 07.03/07.07
Spot rate : 1$ = 49.6825 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
