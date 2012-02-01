Feb 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.96 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.22 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.35 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/03/12) 36.25/38.00 08.62/09.03 08.89/09.30 2M(03/04/12) 73.50/75.50 09.03/09.27 09.43/09.68 3M(03/05/12) 101.50/103.50 08.31/08.47 08.87/09.03 6M(03/08/12) 174.50/176.50 07.07/07.15 07.88/07.96 1Y(04/02/13) 286.75/288.75 05.76/05.80 06.93/06.97 Spot rate : 1$ = 49.5325 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)