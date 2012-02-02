Feb 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.11 percent on
Thursday compared with 7.96 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
9.25 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(06/03/12) 34.50/36.00 08.84/09.22 09.11/09.49
2M(09/04/12) 76.50/78.50 09.02/09.26 09.42/09.66
3M(07/05/12) 103.50/105.50 08.45/08.61 09.00/09.16
6M(06/08/12) 176.75/178.75 07.22/07.30 08.02/08.11
1Y(06/02/13) 289.25/291.25 05.87/05.91 07.04/07.08
Spot rate : 1$ = 49.1288 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
