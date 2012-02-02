Feb 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.11 percent on Thursday compared with 7.96 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.25 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/03/12) 34.50/36.00 08.84/09.22 09.11/09.49 2M(09/04/12) 76.50/78.50 09.02/09.26 09.42/09.66 3M(07/05/12) 103.50/105.50 08.45/08.61 09.00/09.16 6M(06/08/12) 176.75/178.75 07.22/07.30 08.02/08.11 1Y(06/02/13) 289.25/291.25 05.87/05.91 07.04/07.08 Spot rate : 1$ = 49.1288 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)