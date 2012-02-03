Feb 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.50 percent on Friday compared with 8.11 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.98 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/03/12) 32.75/34.50 08.42/08.87 08.68/09.13 2M(09/04/12) 70.75/72.50 08.51/08.72 08.90/09.11 3M(07/05/12) 95.50/97.50 07.91/08.08 08.45/08.62 6M(07/08/12) 161.50/163.50 06.61/06.70 07.42/07.50 1Y(07/02/13) 268.25/270.25 05.46/05.50 06.62/06.66 Spot rate : 1$ = 48.9640 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)