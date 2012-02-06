Feb 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.47 percent on Monday compared with 7.50 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.06 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/03/12) 32.50/33.75 08.12/08.44 08.39/08.70 2M(09/04/12) 68.00/69.50 08.36/08.54 08.75/08.94 3M(08/05/12) 93.25/95.25 07.77/07.94 08.31/08.48 6M(08/08/12) 159.75/161.75 06.58/06.66 07.39/07.47 1Y(08/02/13) 266.50/268.50 05.46/05.50 06.62/06.66 Spot rate : 1$ = 48.6790 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)