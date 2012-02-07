Feb 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.71 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.47 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.03 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/03/12) 32.25/33.50 08.30/08.62 08.56/08.88 2M(09/04/12) 68.75/70.25 08.55/08.74 08.94/09.13 3M(09/05/12) 96.00/98.00 07.96/08.13 08.50/08.66 6M(09/08/12) 166.50/168.50 06.83/06.91 07.63/07.71 1Y(11/02/13) 279.50/281.50 05.67/05.71 06.83/06.87 Spot rate : 1$ = 48.9150 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)