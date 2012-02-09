Feb 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.08 percent on Thursday compared with 7.79 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.04 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/03/12) 34.00/35.50 08.68/09.07 08.94/09.32 2M(13/04/12) 71.50/73.50 08.82/09.07 09.21/09.46 3M(14/05/12) 102.00/104.00 08.30/08.46 08.83/08.99 6M(13/08/12) 177.00/179.00 07.20/07.28 08.00/08.08 1Y(13/02/13) 301.00/303.00 06.09/06.13 07.24/07.28 Spot rate : 1$ = 49.2895 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)