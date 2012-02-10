Feb 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.99 percent on Friday compared with 8.08 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.02 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(14/03/12) 34.50/35.75 08.75/09.06 09.00/09.32 2M(16/04/12) 74.00/75.50 08.78/08.95 09.16/09.33 3M(14/05/12) 100.75/102.75 08.23/08.39 08.75/08.92 6M(14/08/12) 176.00/178.00 07.11/07.19 07.91/07.99 1Y(14/02/13) 299.75/301.75 06.02/06.06 07.17/07.21 Spot rate : 1$ = 49.6445 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)