Feb 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.92 percent on Monday compared with 7.99 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.01 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/03/12) 34.00/35.25 08.68/09.00 08.93/09.25 2M(16/04/12) 72.50/74.00 08.80/08.98 09.17/09.36 3M(15/05/12) 99.25/100.75 08.16/08.28 08.68/08.80 6M(16/08/12) 174.25/176.25 07.05/07.13 07.84/07.92 1Y(15/02/13) 296.25/298.25 05.99/06.03 07.14/07.18 Spot rate : 1$ = 49.3180 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)