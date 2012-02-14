Feb 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.62 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.92 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.15 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/03/12) 33.50/35.00 08.55/08.93 08.80/09.18 2M(16/04/12) 70.25/72.25 08.66/08.91 09.04/09.28 3M(16/05/12) 96.50/98.50 07.93/08.10 08.45/08.61 6M(16/08/12) 166.00/168.00 06.75/06.83 07.54/07.62 1Y(19/02/13) 288.50/290.50 05.78/05.82 06.93/06.97 Spot rate : 1$ = 49.3313 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)