Feb 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.64 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.62 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.15 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/03/12) 33.25/34.75 08.50/08.88 08.75/09.13 2M(23/04/12) 71.50/73.25 08.55/08.76 08.92/09.13 3M(21/05/12) 95.75/97.50 07.88/08.03 08.40/08.54 6M(21/08/12) 166.25/168.25 06.77/06.85 07.56/07.64 1Y(21/02/13) 288.25/290.25 05.84/05.88 06.98/07.02 Spot rate : 1$ = 49.2520 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)