Feb 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.06 percent on Friday compared with 7.64 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.09 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/03/12) 34.50/35.75 08.82/09.14 09.07/09.39 2M(23/04/12) 72.75/74.75 08.85/09.09 09.22/09.46 3M(22/05/12) 99.50/101.50 08.20/08.36 08.71/08.87 6M(22/08/12) 176.50/178.50 07.19/07.27 07.98/08.06 1Y(22/02/13) 304.50/306.50 06.17/06.21 07.32/07.36 Spot rate : 1$ = 49.2128 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)