Feb 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.09 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.06 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.94 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(26/03/12) 37.75/39.25 08.77/09.12 09.02/09.37 2M(23/04/12) 71.25/72.75 08.83/09.02 09.20/09.39 3M(23/05/12) 99.75/101.50 08.24/08.39 08.75/08.90 6M(23/08/12) 176.75/178.75 07.22/07.30 08.01/08.09 1Y(25/02/13) 307.75/309.75 06.22/06.26 07.37/07.41 Spot rate : 1$ = 49.0835 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)