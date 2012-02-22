Feb 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.06 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.09 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.01 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(26/03/12) 37.25/38.50 08.91/09.21 09.16/09.45 2M(24/04/12) 71.75/73.25 08.86/09.05 09.23/09.42 3M(24/05/12) 100.00/102.00 08.24/08.40 08.74/08.91 6M(24/08/12) 176.50/178.50 07.19/07.27 07.98/08.06 1Y(25/02/13) 307.50/309.50 06.21/06.25 07.36/07.40 Spot rate : 1$ = 49.2453 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)