Feb 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.14 percent on Thursday compared with 8.06 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.07 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/03/12) 35.00/36.50 08.95/09.33 09.19/09.58 2M(27/04/12) 72.00/73.75 08.89/09.11 09.26/09.48 3M(29/05/12) 102.25/104.25 08.24/08.40 08.75/08.91 6M(27/08/12) 178.50/180.50 07.27/07.35 08.06/08.14 1Y(27/02/13) 311.00/313.00 06.30/06.34 07.45/07.49 Spot rate : 1$ = 49.2450 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)