Feb 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.00 percent on Friday compared with 8.14 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.07 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/03/12) 35.00/36.50 08.98/09.36 09.23/09.61 2M(30/04/12) 73.75/75.50 08.85/09.06 09.22/09.43 3M(29/05/12) 100.00/102.00 08.17/08.34 08.68/08.85 6M(28/08/12) 174.25/176.25 07.12/07.20 07.91/08.00 1Y(28/02/13) 302.50/304.50 06.15/06.19 07.30/07.34 Spot rate : 1$ = 49.0650 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)