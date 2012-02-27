Feb 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.28 percent on Monday compared with 8.00 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.31 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/03/12) 38.25/39.75 09.49/09.86 09.74/10.11 2M(30/04/12) 76.00/78.00 09.27/09.52 09.64/09.88 3M(31/05/12) 105.25/107.25 08.51/08.68 09.02/09.18 6M(31/08/12) 183.25/185.25 07.41/07.49 08.20/08.28 1Y(28/02/13) 311.75/313.75 06.36/06.40 07.51/07.55 Spot rate : 1$ = 49.0475 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)