Feb 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.28 percent on
Monday compared with 8.00 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
9.31 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(30/03/12) 38.25/39.75 09.49/09.86 09.74/10.11
2M(30/04/12) 76.00/78.00 09.27/09.52 09.64/09.88
3M(31/05/12) 105.25/107.25 08.51/08.68 09.02/09.18
6M(31/08/12) 183.25/185.25 07.41/07.49 08.20/08.28
1Y(28/02/13) 311.75/313.75 06.36/06.40 07.51/07.55
Spot rate : 1$ = 49.0475 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
