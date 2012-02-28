Feb 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.31 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.28 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.54 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/04/12) 45.50/47.25 10.24/10.63 10.49/10.88 2M(02/05/12) 78.00/80.00 09.34/09.58 09.71/09.95 3M(01/06/12) 106.75/108.75 08.62/08.78 09.12/09.28 6M(04/09/12) 187.25/189.25 07.44/07.52 08.23/08.31 1Y(01/03/13) 312.00/314.00 06.35/06.39 07.50/07.54 Spot rate : 1$ = 49.1430 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)