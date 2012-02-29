Feb 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.25 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.31 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.61 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/04/12) 44.25/45.50 10.31/10.60 10.56/10.85 2M(02/05/12) 76.00/77.75 09.29/09.51 09.66/09.87 3M(04/06/12) 107.75/109.75 08.55/08.71 09.05/09.21 6M(04/09/12) 184.00/186.00 07.38/07.46 08.17/08.25 1Y(04/03/13) 309.75/311.75 06.29/06.34 07.44/07.48 Spot rate : 1$ = 48.9408 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)