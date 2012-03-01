Mar 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.30 percent on Thursday compared with 8.25 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.72 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/04/12) 46.75/48.25 09.92/10.24 10.17/10.49 2M(07/05/12) 77.50/79.00 09.13/09.31 09.50/09.68 3M(05/06/12) 106.25/108.00 08.58/08.72 09.07/09.21 6M(05/09/12) 184.25/186.25 07.44/07.52 08.22/08.30 1Y(05/03/13) 310.00/312.00 06.31/06.35 07.45/07.49 Spot rate : 1$ = 49.1545 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)