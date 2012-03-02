Mar 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.01 percent on Friday compared with 8.30 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.21 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/04/12) 45.50/46.75 09.90/10.17 10.15/10.42 2M(07/05/12) 74.75/76.75 08.92/09.16 09.28/09.52 3M(06/06/12) 103.50/105.50 08.32/08.48 08.81/08.97 6M(06/09/12) 177.75/179.75 07.14/07.22 07.93/08.01 1Y(06/03/13) 300.00/302.00 06.08/06.12 07.21/07.25 Spot rate : 1$ = 49.3525 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)