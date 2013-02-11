Feb 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.77 percent on Monday compared with 7.76 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.97 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/03/13) 31.50/32.50 07.65/07.89 07.86/08.10 2M(15/04/13) 72.25/73.75 08.05/08.22 08.31/08.48 3M(13/05/13) 101.50/103.00 07.75/07.87 08.06/08.17 6M(13/08/13) 191.75/193.75 07.20/07.28 07.69/07.77 1Y(13/02/14) 352.50/354.50 06.57/06.60 07.39/07.43 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.6793 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)