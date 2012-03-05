Mar 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.89 percent on Monday compared with 8.01 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.91 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/04/12) 43.50/45.25 09.66/10.05 09.91/10.30 2M(07/05/12) 73.00/74.75 08.77/08.98 09.13/09.34 3M(07/06/12) 103.00/105.00 08.21/08.37 08.70/08.86 6M(07/09/12) 176.50/178.50 07.03/07.11 07.81/07.89 1Y(07/03/13) 298.00/300.00 05.98/06.02 07.12/07.16 Spot rate : 1$ = 49.7958 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)