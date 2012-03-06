Mar 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.76 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.89 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.76 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/04/12) 41.50/43.00 09.77/10.12 10.02/10.37 2M(09/05/12) 72.75/74.50 08.70/08.91 09.06/09.27 3M(11/06/12) 104.25/106.25 08.09/08.25 08.58/08.74 6M(10/09/12) 175.00/177.00 06.90/06.98 07.68/07.76 1Y(11/03/13) 294.50/296.50 05.85/05.89 06.99/07.03 Spot rate : 1$ = 50.0265 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)