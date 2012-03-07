Mar 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.74 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.76 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.98 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(12/04/12) 41.75/43.25 09.72/10.07 09.97/10.32 2M(14/05/12) 75.50/77.25 08.65/08.85 09.01/09.21 3M(12/06/12) 104.00/106.00 08.16/08.32 08.65/08.81 6M(12/09/12) 175.50/177.50 06.88/06.96 07.66/07.74 1Y(12/03/13) 294.00/296.00 05.81/05.85 06.95/06.99 Spot rate : 1$ = 50.5733 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)