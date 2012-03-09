Mar 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.04 percent on Friday compared with 7.74 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.06 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/04/12) 42.50/44.00 10.01/10.36 10.25/10.61 2M(14/05/12) 76.00/77.75 08.95/09.15 09.31/09.51 3M(13/06/12) 106.00/107.75 08.41/08.55 08.90/09.04 6M(13/09/12) 181.00/183.00 07.18/07.26 07.96/08.04 1Y(13/03/13) 303.25/305.25 06.06/06.10 07.20/07.24 Spot rate : 1$ = 50.0150 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)