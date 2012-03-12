Mar 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.09 percent on Monday compared with 8.04 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.94 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/04/12) 44.25/46.00 09.80/10.19 10.05/10.43 2M(14/05/12) 74.25/76.25 08.90/09.14 09.26/09.50 3M(14/06/12) 105.75/107.75 08.40/08.56 08.89/09.05 6M(14/09/12) 182.00/184.00 07.23/07.31 08.01/08.09 1Y(14/03/13) 304.25/306.25 06.09/06.13 07.23/07.27 Spot rate : 1$ = 49.9448 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)