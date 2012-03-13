Mar 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.32 percent on
Tuesday compared with 8.09 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.96 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(16/04/12) 43.25/45.00 09.90/10.30 10.14/10.54
2M(15/05/12) 75.00/77.00 09.00/09.24 09.36/09.60
3M(15/06/12) 107.75/109.75 08.58/08.74 09.07/09.23
6M(17/09/12) 189.50/191.50 07.46/07.54 08.24/08.32
1Y(15/03/13) 315.00/317.00 06.32/06.36 07.46/07.50
Spot rate : 1$ = 49.8450 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages
by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
