Mar 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.32 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.09 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.96 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/04/12) 43.25/45.00 09.90/10.30 10.14/10.54 2M(15/05/12) 75.00/77.00 09.00/09.24 09.36/09.60 3M(15/06/12) 107.75/109.75 08.58/08.74 09.07/09.23 6M(17/09/12) 189.50/191.50 07.46/07.54 08.24/08.32 1Y(15/03/13) 315.00/317.00 06.32/06.36 07.46/07.50 Spot rate : 1$ = 49.8450 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)