Mar 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.08 percent on Thursday compared with 8.25 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.97 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/04/12) 41.00/42.75 09.61/10.02 09.86/10.27 2M(21/05/12) 75.00/76.75 08.65/08.85 09.01/09.21 3M(19/06/12) 105.00/107.00 08.29/08.45 08.78/08.94 6M(20/09/12) 183.75/185.75 07.22/07.30 08.00/08.08 1Y(19/03/13) 307.50/309.50 06.12/06.16 07.26/07.30 Spot rate : 1$ = 50.2225 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)